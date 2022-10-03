Confirmed! Katrina Kaif Plays A Ghost For The 1st Time In Phone Bhoot

It is official! Katrina Kaif is playing the role of a ghost in Excel Entertainment’s highly-anticipated horror-comedy Phone Booth. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, the actress will be taking on the role of a ghost for the first time.

As the film is slated to release this Diwali season, it would be exciting to see Katrina playing such a different role on the screen. Being one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today, Katrina taking on the role of a ghost with her distinctive charm would be a treat to watch in the film.

Phone Bhoot marks Kartina’s first film after her marriage. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

While the trailer is yet to drop, the trio’s camaraderie was evident when they appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7. During the episode, Siddhant revealed that he tried to flirt with Katrina on the sets of the film but failed.

“The first 3 days, Sid had his flirt game on," Ishaan revealed. Siddhant then stated, “But she was not looking at me. She was looking away." Ishaan also recalled Katrina’s first day on the sets. “I do remember actually distinctly being with Katrina on set. We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks onto the set, and the vibe just… shifts. It’s like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It’s like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina was coming, and everyone was like… we were like, ‘what’s going on here?'" he said.

