Confirmed! Randeep Hooda Replaces Mahesh Manjarekar, Turns Director For Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda is all set to wear the director’s hat for his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Yes, you read it right. It has now been confirmed that not Mahesh Manjrekar but Hooda will be directing the film. On Monday, the Sarabjit actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he can be seen holding the film’s clapboard in his hand. Producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh can also be spotted in the photo.

“This is a special moment. Lights, Camera HISTORY! 🎬 Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar," the caption of the picture read.

Randeep Hooda will not only be directing the film but will also play the lead in it. He will be essaying the role of controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie. Announcing the film in March this year, Randeep Hooda had mentioned that playing Savarkar’s role will be a challenge for him. “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after ‘Sarabjit’, for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be yet another challenging role to portray," he had said.

Randeep Hooda is currently preparing for the film and is leaving no stone unturned to do his best. Earlier, the actor also revealed that he lost 15 kgs for the film. Later, he dropped another picture sharing he has lost another 10 kgs. This means that Randeep has lost a total of 25 kgs for his upcoming film.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film will begin by the end of this month. It was earlier reported that the film will not only be shot in Maharashtra but in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and in London too.

