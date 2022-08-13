Confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi to Appear in a Negative Role in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan

For the last couple of weeks, rumours were doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. Reports also stated that the actor has apparently replaced Bahubaali fame Rana Daggubati in the Atlee directorial. Now, it has been confirmed that the South star is playing a negative role in SRK and Nayanthara’s much-anticipated film.

On Saturday, August 13, Vijay’s publicist took to Twitter to confirm the news and also informed that the actor is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as speculated. The Tweet read, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sethupathi will reportedly start shooting for Jawan by the end of his month. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram in which he shared the screen with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay will be next teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan for his upcoming film, Merry Christmas in which he will feature opposite Katrina Kaif.

Talking of Jawan, the film is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee and Nayanthara. It will release on June 2, 2023. Next year, King Khan also has two major releases apart from Jawan. He will be making his comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan which is scheduled for a Republic Day release. Following Pathaan and Jawan, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here