Conman Sukesh Claims He Was Dating Jacqueline Fernandez; RRR Release Postponed Again

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name cropped up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the investigating agency. Now, Sukesh’s advocate Anant Malik has released a press statement in which he has said that it is wrong to say that he is a “conman" or “thug" as he has not been convicted yet. In the statement, he also claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) has been postponed once again amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant. The film, starring South stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 7. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the news of RRR being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres. The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of “RRR" film.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country. The actress informed the same on her Instagram account with a note. She wrote “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Betty White, the self-described “lucky old broad" whose sweetly sarcastic senior citizen characters were a beloved fixture on TV shows and movies such as “The Golden Girls," “Boston Legal" and “Hot in Cleveland," died Friday, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the new year together, from an unknown place where they have gone for a quiet vacation. However, the actress gave a glimpse of her new year celebrations featuring her beau and dropped a couple of pictures showing how she welcomed the year.

