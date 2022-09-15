Conman Sukesh Gifted Gucci Bag, Rs 3.5 Lakh Cash to Nikki Tamboli; Chahat Khanna Given Versace Watch: Report

In a shocking turn of events, actors Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna’s names have cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Sukesh met Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli and TV star Chahat while he was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, according to India Today.in.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. As per the report, Nikki met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

“During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated in its chargesheet, obtained by India Today.in.

Nikki’s statement was reportedly recorded by the ED on December 15, 2021. She also told officials that Pinky had contacted her on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, Chahat Khanna, who is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Acche Lagtey Hain, was reportedly introduced to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar Redyy,’ an owner of South Indian Channel, by Pinky Irani.

“It was further revealed that once in May,2018, Chahat Khanna met accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there, for which the accused Pinky Irani gave her Rs 2 lakh in cash and a blue colored Versace watch," the ED has stated in its chargesheet.

Chahat Khanna’s statement was reportedly recorded by the ED on December 16, 2021, wherein she claimed that Pinky introduced herself as Angel, an owner of a talent agency based in LA, Dubai and Mumbai, and a lawyer by profession.

