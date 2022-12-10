Connect Trailer Out, Nayanthara Starrer Will Send Chills To Your Spine

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Nayanthara’s upcoming horror thriller Connect. The trailer of the film is finally out. It was released on the official YouTube channel of Rowdy Pictures. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is all set for its theatrical release on December 22.

The trailer opens by showing a happy nuclear family consisting of a couple played Nayanthara and Vinay Rai, their teenage daughter and ageing father. Their supposedly ‘normal’ life changes upside down when the national-wide lockdown begins. Then they notice that their daughter has a sudden change in her behaviour. Nayanthara’s character Susan tries to find out the real reason behind the constant disturbance that happens during her work call. Things get bumpy when Susan’s daughter gets possessed by a demon. Susan is stuck in her apartment with her daughter, away from her loved ones, Susan has to wage a lonely battle against insidious force to save her daughter as her husband is away from home for COVID duties.

The top notch cinematography by Manikantan Krishnamacharya and the captivating background score by music composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar have made Connect’s trailer an out-and-out spine-chilling experience. From the trailer, it is clear that it has redefined the horror genre in Tollywood.

Advertisement

The makers have promised the audience to give a 90-minute break-free horror fest. Interestingly, this is the first time in Tamil cinema that the film will be running at the theatre without an interval.

Check out the trailer here:

The Ashwin Saravanan directorial also features Sathyaraj, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher in key roles. This film will mark Anupam Kher’s Tamil debut. It has been bankrolled by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under his home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News here