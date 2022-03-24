'Constant Emotional Support': Actor Kishen Das' Note For Mother Brinda Das

Actor Kishen Das garnered appreciation for his commendable performance in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Kishen was seen in a couple of other short films before this. He was seen navigating the pressures of his teen life in the film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Wonder who is his strength in real life, helping him to cope with all pressures? The answer is his mother Brinda Das. On Brinda’s birthday, Kishen wrote a note for her mother on Wednesday.

In the picture shared by Kishen, the mother-son duo is seen in a restaurant. In another photo, Brinda is seen holding Auro. Kishen wished happy birthday to the person who always had his back. He wrote that everything he has become today is because of her. He wrote further that his mother has been a constant emotional support. The actor wrote that his mother inspires him to be better every day. Kishen ended the note wishing her many more years of love and happiness from him and Auro (Kishen’s cat).

Brinda was quite overwhelmed after reading the post penned by Kishen. She replied in the comment section saying, “Thank you Kishen for inspiring me." Brinda described him as her strength and thanked him for being there with her.

Meanwhile, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is currently streaming on Zee 5. This film has been produced by Super Talkies. The film was released on January 21 this year. Besides Kishen, Rahul Kannan, Sacchin Nachiappan and others were also part of the film. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee has been written and directed by Darbuka Siva.

The Book, Kishen’s short film, describes events in a couple’s relationship. The Book was directed by Athreya Ram.

Besides Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and The Book, Kishen has also been seen in a short film Cobwebs. Cobwebs is a meta short film in which the protagonist of the film is stuck in cobwebs created by him. Cobwebs was also directed by Athreya Ram.

