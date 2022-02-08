Contrary to Rumours, Lata Mangeshkar and Sandhya Mukherjee Were Friends

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s Nightingale, died on Sunday, February 6. She was 92. The legendary singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she had tested positive for COVID-19. People from all corners are paying homage and sharing their fond memories of Lata Mangeshkar.

Along with this, some interesting facts about the legendary singer’s relation with fellow singers have also cropped up. Today, we are going to talk about Sandhya Mukherjee, the iconic Bengali singer. Rumour had it that the two singers shared a bitter relationship. And, because of the relationship, Sandhya Mukherjee couldn’t establish herself in Bollywood. Well, this isn’t true.

In fact, Lata Mangeshkar and Sandhya Mukherjee shared a great bond with each other. Lata Ji never stopped Sandhya Ji from making a career in Bollywood. Sandhya Ji chose to be in Kolkata herself. The two came under one roof for the song Bol Papihe Bol from the film Tarana. During her visit to Bombay, Sandhya Ji used to stay in a hotel. And, at times, Lata Ji used to pay her a visit.

It was during this time the two shared some stories with each other. They used to sit, talk and laugh. Lata Ji’s struggle in the industry had moved Sandhya Mukherjee.

Even in her autobiography, published in 2001. Sandhya Mukherjee had stated that the rumour related to her relationship with Lata Mangheskar is a complete lie.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Mukherjee, 90, has finally tested for COVID-19. She was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on January 27. She was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Her condition is stable now.

