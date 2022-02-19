Controversial Singer Benny Dayal Likely To Return As Judge On Super Singer

Singer Benny Dayal might be seen again in the popular Tamil singing reality show Super Singer. After the controversy that happened with Benny last season, it was said that he decided not to be a part of the show anymore. Hence this news has come as a pleasant surprise for all the Benny fans. Multiple seasons of this show have been aired on Star Vijay till now. Singer Benny Dayal has also been a judge on the show.

A video has been posted on twitter in which Benny can be seen dancing with some people in the dressing room of Super Singer. This has raised speculations if Benny will be a part of Super Singer once again. However, so far Benny has not made any official announcement about this. Nonetheless all the Benny and Super Singer fans are surely hoping to see him in the show.

In the last season when many people expressed their disappointment on the elimination of a contestant named Sridhar Sena it created a controversy. Many viewers of the show said that it was unfair to eliminate such a talented singer. Some even chose to blame Benny for being biased and unfair.

They said that he chose less deserving candidates over more deserving ones. Some even said that Benny was partial because Sridhar was a Tamil contestant and called Benny a Malayalee. It was during this time that Benny decided to back down from the show. However, many singers and contestants supported Benny as well.

