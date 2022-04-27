Cooku With Comali 2 Fame Sivaangi Krish Meets Vijay, Shares Picture

Cooku with Comalis 2 fame actor Sivaangi Krish recently got an opportunity to meet Thalapathy Vijay. The young actor met Vijay during the shoot of the popular song Jolly O Gymkhana from the actor’s latest outing Beast. Elated to meet Vijay, Sivaangi on Tuesday shared her picture with Vijay on her Twitter account. Needless to say, it was a fan moment for the Cooku with Comali 2 sensation. In the Tweet, Sivaangi also thanked Sivakarthikeyan for making this happen.

Sharing pictures from the meet, Sivaangi wrote, “This happened. Thank you @actorvijay sir for the kind words @Siva_Kartikeyan anna thankyou na."

Apart from Sivaangi, director Cibi Chakaravarthi and KM Bhaskaran, the cinematographer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Don also shared pictures with Vijay on their respective social media handles.

Speaking of Sivaangi, the actor with her TV performances has been winning the hearts of the audience. Sivaangi belongs to a family of musicians; her parents Binni and Krishnakumar are trained Carnatic musicians and have been honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani awards from the Tamil Nadu government.

Marking her TV debut in Super Singer season 7, Sivaangi gained fame with her stint in seasons 1 and 2 of Cooku with Comalis.

Coming to Beast, the film was released on April 13 and it opened to mixed reviews. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial performed well at the box office despite the Tsunami of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Along with Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The film also has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others. The film is backed by Sun Pictures.

