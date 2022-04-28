Cooku With Comali 3 To Soon Have Two Wild Card Entries; Fans Can't Wait

Popular reality TV show Cooku with Comali is one of the most successful shows on Vijay TV. The show has an out of the box concept, which is a big hit among the viewers of Vijay TV. Cooku with Comali is the perfect wind-up to a long day for many fans. The show merges comedy with cooking and therefore, the show is therapeutic for so many people at home. It is in its third season.

This season’s participants include Bj Bala, Roshini Haripriyan, Santhosh Pratap, Manobala, Vidyullekha Raman, Anthony Dasan, Ammu Abirami, Actor Darshan, Grace Karunas, Sunita Gogoi, Shivangi Krishnakumar, Manimegalai, Mookuthi Murugun and Adirchi Arjun.

Bj Bala, who is also known as Vettukili Bala, is one of the most loved participants of the show. But his fans were disappointed because he was not present on the show last week. He will return to the show this week.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Prathap was evicted from the Cooku with Comali 3 last week and fans are now waiting for the wild card round to see their favourite contestants make an appearance on the show. The producers of the show have revealed two new wild card entries for the upcoming episode of Cooku with Comali.

Recently, a promo of the upcoming episode of Cooku with Comali was released. It shows host Rakshan introducing the wild card contestants. The promo of the show did not reveal the faces of the contestants to build up some hype for the episode.

It is worth noting that Bigg Boss is Vijay TV’s top performer when it comes to reality TV shows. However, Cooku with Comali’s TRP did come very close to Big Boss when the two were on-air simultaneously.

