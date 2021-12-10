Home » News » Movies » Cost of Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ring Revealed, Samantha's Pushpa Track Oo Antava is Out

Cost of Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ring Revealed, Samantha's Pushpa Track Oo Antava is Out

Katrina Kaif (L) and Samantha in top news today
Katrina Kaif (L) and Samantha in top news today

Katrina Kaif's wedding reportedly costs Rs 7.4 lakh. Samantha's Pushpa track Oo Antava has been revealed by the makers.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 10, 2021, 22:10 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set for her first-ever item song for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. The makers who teased with a poster earlier, unveiled another poster featuring Samantha on Wednesday. The makers of Pushpa: The Rise announced that the special song will release on December 10. Along with the announcement, they unveiled a photo of Samantha from the sets. Despite the blurry effects, Samantha appears dressed up in a ‘ghagra’ as the ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ actress looks perky. The lyric video of the track titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has been released on YouTube. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan.

On the occasion when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years, Kareena Kapoor took a walk down the memory lane.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is being praised for its subtle handling of a sensitive subject.

This year, BTS’ appeal to #StopAsianHate topped Twitter’s list as the most retweeted post on the platform.

It is reported that Katrina Kaif’s diamond ring from Vicky Kaushal cost around Rs 7.4 Lakh.

first published: December 10, 2021, 22:10 IST