Cost of Painting Adorning Amitabh Bachchan's Wall in Family Pic is Rs 4 Crore?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family. The picture has Abhishek and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen in the picture too.

He wrote the caption: “Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)."

In the image, what caught everyone’s attention was the painting that was hanging on the wall behind them.

As per a social media page, the estimated cost of this painting is Rs 4 crore. Instant Bollywood reported that this painting is by Manjit Bawa (1941–2008) born in Dhuri, Punjab.

About Bawa’s work, the social media handle further reported, “He drew inspiration from Indian mythology and Sufi philosophy. His subjects include figures of the deities Kali and Shiva, animals, nature, flute motifs, and the idea of co-existence between man and animal. Bawa learned to play the flute from a maestro, which became a large part of the scenes in his paintings. He often depicted Krishna with a flute, where his followers were dogs and not cows, as was traditional. Sticking to his customary palette of traditional Indian colors, such as red, pink, and violet, Bawa created unique and vibrantly colored paintings, as well as sketches and drawings. His work is sold all around the world by popular auction houses such as Sotheby’s for 3-4 Crores."

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Jhund, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Mayday, Good Bye among others.

