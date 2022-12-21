'Couldn't Have Asked For Better': Bhavana on 20 Years of Her Debut Film Nammal

Actress Bhavana, who primarily works in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films, celebrated her twenty years in the film industry on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, the actor shared a clip from her debut film Nammal in which she played Parimalam, who is a slum dweller. In her gratitude note, Bhavana spoke about getting into the skin of her character in this Kamal-directorial film Nammal.

The actress has shared a few throwback pictures and penned her emotions. Her caption read, “Twenty years ago, on this day I walked into the sets of Malayalam movie ‘NAMMAL’ my debut movie-Directed by Kamal sir-and I became ‘Parimalam’ (My character name )A slum dweller who talks in thrissur slang! I still remember the way I sulked when they finished my Make-up, saying No one’s gonna recognize me. I was a child myself and I did it anyway. But now I know, I couldn’t have asked for a better debut !!So many successes, so many failures, setbacks, pain, happiness, love, friendships…but all of these shaped me into the person I am today. I’m still learning and unlearning so much!"

She further added, “When I pause for a second and look back, all I’m feeling is ‘GRATITUDE’ And I continue this journey with that same gratitude and the same fear that I had in me as a newcomer! And I’m so excited for the journey ahead of me! Also, we miss you jishnu cheat. PS: That smile on my dad’s face is priceless and I miss that. Thank you @jayaprakash_payyanur for the pics. It’s pure Gold!"

The actress is set to return to Malayalam films after a five-year hiatus with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn, written and directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. Sharafudheen will also appear in the film.

