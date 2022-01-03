'Couldn't Work': Deepthi Sunaina, Shanmukh Jaswanth Part Ways, Ending 5-year Relationship

Actor Deepthi Sunaina and ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth have decided to part ways after dating each other for five years. In an Instagram post, Deepthi says that both have mutually decided to separate and pursue their personal lives further. The post came on January 1 and needless to say, it has left their fans sad and stunned.

Deepthi’s post further says that the two mutually decided to move on after a lot of thoughtful consideration. The couple decided to pursue their paths, along with the memories of joy, affection and growth.

Deepthi further wrote that they both have tried to stay together but it couldn’t work, adding they would part ways.

She has also requested her fans to respect their space and privacy in such difficult times, seeking support to move on.

>Deepthi Post:

Deepthi said that they are ending the relationship, and the two will always remember the beautiful moments of love and affection they shared in the time they were together.

Recent media reports also claimed that Deepthi and Shanmukh had unfollowed each other on social media, leading to speculations that the couple had called it quits.

Sources say Shanmukh’s growing closeness with Youtuber Siri Hanmanth in the fifth season of Big Boss Telugu may have been the reason for the breakup.

