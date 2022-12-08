Count The Number Of Stars In This Pic Posted By Shabana Azmi; Can You Guess The Mystery Lady?

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took a trip down memory lane to share a priceless memory along with the gems of yesteryear Shashi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. While uploading the photos, Shabana Azmi asked, “Does anyone know who the lady on Mithun’s right is?” As soon as the photo surfaced online, many guessed that the lady could be Sharmila Tagore as the picture was shared coinciding with the date of her 78th birthday. While a young Azmi dazzles in a blue saree, the mysterious lady has opted for a pink one in the throwback photo.

The priceless moment is made picture-perfect with the addition of a young Mithun Chakraborty and suited Shashi Kapoor. Take a look at it here:

Within hours the photo garnered thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application leaving many to claim that the mystery lady could be Sharmila Tagore or Moushumi Chatterjee. As there's no confirmation on the same, fans eagerly are waiting to know who the celebrity is next to Mithun Chakraborty.

This isn’t the first time that throwback photos shared by Shabana Azmi have gained massive traction on social media. In a previous monochrome photo alongside Mithun Chakraborty, the evergreen diva gave fans a rare glimpse of the Moscow Film Festival that took place back in 1977. The famous Bollywood stars attended the event together. “With Mithun Chakraborty at Moscow Film Festival 1977. So that’s how far back I go to wearing the sari differently,” wrote Shabana Azmi while uploading the photo.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will next share the screen space with evergreen stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This movie marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens in the month of April next year.

