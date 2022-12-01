Count The Number Of Stars In This Picture From Sets Of Thangalaan

Malayalam and Tamil actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Thangalaan. Helmed by award-winning director Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is touted to be a period-action drama. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Chiyaan Vikram will be seen playing the lead roles in the highly anticipated film. With the shooting of Thangalaan is going on in full swing, Parvathy recently dropped a cheerful selfie from the sets on Instagram. The photo, which featured Vikram, Parvathy and director Pa Ranjith, was quick to go viral on social media.

Along with the photo, Parvathy added a heart emoji in the caption, tagging Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith. The happy snap captured the trio in three different corners. All three of them flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. In the picture, Parvathy, Ranjith and Vikram also seemed to be hinting at an important date by showing the numbers 10, 5 and 2, which totals 17, with their fingers.

Soon after their selfie surfaced on Instagram, it garnered a lot of attention from social media users. “3 wonder’s in one picture," noted one user. “U make my phone slide in all directions to view this photo," joked another.

“The Thangalaan trio," read a comment.

This is the first time that Chiyaan Vikram has collaborated with renowned filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Besides Vikram and Parvathy, Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in prominent roles. The period actioner is produced by Neelam Productions, owned by Ranjith. Composer GV Prakash has been roped in to score the music for the yet-to-be-released film. Thangalaan’s release date has been kept under wraps as of yet.

