Country Music Star Loretta Lynn Passes Away at 90, Fans Mourn Her Demise

Country music star Loretta Lynn, known for her hits ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ and ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough,’ has died. She was 90. The late singer’s family took to Lynn’s official Twitter handle to share the sad news of her demise.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," read the statement issued by the family of Loretta Lynn.

“The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement," the statement further reads.

Lynn, the daughter of a Kentucky coal miner, made a name for herself by writing songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia.

Loretta’s demise has left her fans, and country music lovers heartbroken. Several fans took to social media to express grief on her demise.

Singer Stella Patron took to Twitter to mourn Loretta’s demise.

A fan tweeted, “You either have to be first, best or different" Loretta Lynn RIP Queen."

Already a mother to four children, she launched her career in the early 1960s, singing about her pride in her rural Kentucky upbringing. The Country Music Hall of Famer, who often wore long elaborate sparkling gowns, was ahead of her time, singing about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce, and birth control.

She also broke barriers becoming the first woman to be named entertainer of the year at the genre’s two major awards shows, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

According to a report by Page Six, the Academy of Country Music chose her as the artist of the decade for the 1970s and she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

She also teamed up with singer Conway Twitty and together they wrote their duet, ‘After the Fire is Gone,’ which earned them a Grammy Award.

She continued to climb in her career, even earning two Grammys in 2005 for her album ‘Van Lear Rose.’ In 2010, she received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her 50 years in country music.

Former President Barack Obama also awarded Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freecom in 2013.

She also made waves in Hollywood with her 1980 film, ‘The Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ which was based on her 1976 autobiographical novel of the same title.

In 2020, Ms Lynn published ‘Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust,’ a book recalling her friendship with singer Patsy Cline.