Court Rejects Rape Victim's Plea Demanding Stay on Release of Lilu Krishna's Padavettu

Lilu Krishna, the director of the Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested on Sunday, after being accused of rape. The High Court has now rejected the plea filed by the victim of rape seeking not to grant permission for the new movie’s release.

The petition was filed by a young woman, who filed a complaint of harassment against the director seeking to block the release of his upcoming film. The petition was dismissed by the High Court saying that the allegations levelled by the complainant were not related to the film.

The complaint was filed at the Kakkanad Infopark station by a young woman who is part of the film crew. A police officer stated after the arrest, “Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 IPC. We cannot give out any details about the complainant, but she isn’t from the film industry as such. Instead, [she] is someone well known to him."

Padavettu is a forthcoming Malayalam film starring Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, and Nivin Pauly. Padavettu is produced by actor Sunny Wayne and written by Liju. Govind Vasantha composed the music for ‘Padavettu.’ The Director of Photography is Deepak D Menon, while the Editor is Shafeque Muhammed. Padavettu, which is now under production, is set to be released this year.

In recent news, according to police, senior Kerala politician and former MLA PC George was detained based on a sexual assault charge lodged by an accused in the solar panel case.

According to her accusation, PC George invited her to a guest home in Thycaud on February 10, where she was sexually abused. She said that after the encounter, she continued to get improper communications from the politician.

PC George was detained by Cantonment police from a guest home here where he was being questioned by the Crime Branch in connection with a gold smuggling case. He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (a).

