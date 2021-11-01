Covid-19 Pushed Release Dates of Films Starring Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

The novel coronavirus pandemic led to either the postponement of mega releases or shooting for films starring megastars from the South. As per reports, makers of films with megastars, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan as lead stars, have postponed their releases by a few months.

One of the most eagerly awaited films, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, was to release on May 13. It was then expected to be released on Christmas this year. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be playing the lead characters in the film, directed by Koratala Shiva. The movie is now expected to premiere on February 4 next year. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages across the country.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which was supposed to be released on August 13, also did not hit the screens as the makers could not complete the movie on time. The Sukumar directorial is now expected to be released on December 27. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Allu Arjun and the film is being produced by Maitree Movie Makers. With the release of this movie, Allu Arjun’s title will change from stylish star to icon star. The film will be released in two parts.

Similarly, Ram Charan and NTR-starrer RRR was supposed to hit the theatres on October 13 as a Dussehra gift for their fans but the release date was postponed as filmmakers could not complete the film on time due to the Covid-19 second wave. The filmmakers have now pushed the release of the film to January next year. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan will also be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun and NTR.

According to reports, NTR and Ram Charan have completed the dubbing work for the film. NTR is reported to have given his voice for his role in all languages except Malayalam. Ram Charan has completed dubbing of his character in three languages except for Malayalam and Kannada.

