Covid-19 Scare in Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Along With Other Housemates to Undergo RT PCR Tests?

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing the end of its season. The coronavirus scare, on the other hand, has hit the controversial reality show weeks earlier. Before entering the Bigg Boss house in seasons 14 and 15, contestants had to stay in quarantine and be tested for Covid-19. According to reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was not sick for a long time, necessitating an RT-PCR test. According to reports, the actor was suffering from coronavirus. The show’s creators arranged for her and the other housemates to undergo rapid testing.

While there has been no official confirmation of the situation, an Instagram handle known as Mr Khabri, which is a one-stop for all confirmed updates and happenings of the controversial house, shared the news, “#BreakingNews #DevoleenaBhattacharjee undergo Covid Test as she has been feeling sick for a long time. #Biggboss15 #BB15,"

Mr Khabri also provided an update on the show’s grand finale, He posted, “Grand Finale of #BiggBoss15 will take place in Bio Bubble. Only 25% of crew members will be there. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri.

According to reports, the tentative grand finale date for Bigg Boss 15 is January 16, 2022. Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant are the contenders who have already won the ‘Ticket To Finale.’

Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale task is currently underway, and the new VIPs are Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichkule, and Tejasswi Prakash, according to Twitter handle The Real Khabri.

For the uninitiated, every precaution was taken to avoid a coronavirus scare. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Even the special guests who appear on the show on weekends are not permitted to interact with the inmates.

This season of Bigg Boss has garnered a mixed reception. The kind of confrontations, strategies, and relationships that the audience was expecting was not shown. The show’s producers even attempted to increase TRP by including Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh in this season. While it held people’s attention for a few days, the show went down in the TRP charts once more.

