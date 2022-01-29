Covid Positive Chiranjeevi's Tweet Seeking Blessings on His Mother's Birthday is Winning Hearts

A tweet put out by Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday, seeking his mother’s blessings on her birthday is winning hearts on the internet. Chiranjeevi, who is in isolation after having tested positive for Covid-19, on Saturday put out a tweet wishing his mother a very happy birthday. Pointing out that he could not take her blessings in person as he was in quarantine, the megastar in Telugu said that his prayer to God was that his mother’s blessings be upon him, not just in this life but also in the next.

The heart touching tweet not only got thousands of likes in a matter of hours, several fans of the actor wished Chiranjeevi’s mother a very happy birthday.

It was on Republic Day this year that Chiranjeevi had announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, who has chosen to quarantine himself at his home after testing positive, had very mild symptoms. He had also urged everybody, who had come in contact with him over the last few days, to get tested as well.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor had posted a message on social media, “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!"

Chiranjeevi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Acharya. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 15 but was delayed due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. The action-entertainer is now slated to be released on April 1.

