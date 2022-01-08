Covid Positive Vishal Dadlani Loses His Dad: 'Can't Even Hold My Mother in Her Most Difficult Time'

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, on Saturday, informed that his father Moti Dadlani passed away. Vishal, who is currently COVID positive, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news alongside a throwback picture of his dad.

Sharing a photo of his father, Vishal wrote, “Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him."

Vishal further wrote, “He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost."

Vishal Dadlani on Friday revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of his COVID-19 test-strip and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the 48-year-old musician wrote. He said he contracted the virus despite following necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

“Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know," he added.

