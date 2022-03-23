Crash Landing on You Actor Hyun Bin Once Said No to a Hollywood Offer; Know Why

Hyun Bin is not only a well-known name in South Korea but his fandom and popularity are spread all over the world. The Crash Landing on You star, who starred in the K-drama with Son Ye Jin, recently announced his engagement with her. Not just CLOY, but he has been a part of several hit shows including Secret Garden, The Snow Queen, and My Lovely Sam Soon. He has also been a part of successful films like Confidential Assignment and The Swindlers among others.

His several hits have made fans question whether he will be seen in Hollywood films as well. He was also asked about the same in an old interview in 2017. He had said back then, “I have received an offer. But I didn’t do it because of the timing and also because I wasn’t ready in some ways. They have to cast me, but I think it will be possible if the opportunity and situation align."

He then added that he is not ruling out anything and it would be good if a good opportunity came along.

On February 10, Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced that they will be tieing the knot. Since then, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. Both the actors had announced the news on social media. While Son Ye-jin shared the news via her Instagram handle, Hyun Bin shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST.

The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place in Seoul in March and will be a private ceremony.

The couple has been dating for over a year now. The news of their relationship was revealed by Dispatch Korea on January 1, 2021. Soon, Son Ye-jin confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

