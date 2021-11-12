Crash Landing On You Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Are Getting Married?

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been sending their fans into overdrive ever since they confirmed their relationship at the start of 2021, with their agencies formally announcing the news. If the latest buzz is to be believed, the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched soon.

OBS News TV, as quoted by Pinkvilla in its report, suggests that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are gearing up to tie the knot. According to the report, the lead stars of the breakout romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ have been liquidating their personal property in order to get married soon.

This comes after Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment confirmed his relationship with Son Ye Jin. “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship," the statement from his team read.

The agency added, “We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future."

Son Ye Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed, “The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating."

Earlier, entertainment site Dispatch said the two have been dating for eight months already. ‘Crash Landing On You’, one of the most popular K-dramas globally, tells the story of a billionaire heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and eventually falls in love with North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin).

