Crash Landing On You Stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Finally Reveal Their Baby's Gender

Korean celebrity couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin recently treated their fans to happy news. And now, the Crash Landing On You stars have revealed the gender of their child. The couple has revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, who is likely to bless their lives in December 2022. Son Ye Jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment shared the same on Friday, October 28, in a statement. The agency also reassured fans that, “Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son]."

Previously, Crash Landing On You actress had taken to Instagram to confirm that she was expecting. In an emotional note attached to a picture of a sunset, she wrote that she was “still a bit dazed" from the news of her pregnancy and that she is “feeling changes" all over her body. She also mentioned that the couple would “make sure to protect the valuable life" that they are being blessed with. Take a look at the post here:

The attractive young couple first began their relationship with the movie ‘Negotiation’, after which they were cast together on Crash Landing On You, a superhit K-drama series with millions of fans across the world. Afterward, they got married in March this year. The rather private wedding ceremony, held in Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul, was attended by industry colleagues, friends and family of the couple. Celebrities including Hwang Jung-min, Ha Ji-won, Gong Yoo, and Han Jae-Suk also graced the occasion.

Post the ceremony, the pair left for a trip to Los Angeles for their honeymoon. It was after they return to Seoul, several pictures of Son in a flowy dress went viral on social media which left fans speculating if she was pregnant.

