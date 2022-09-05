Creative Arts Emmys: Squid Game Wins Big, Adele Takes Home Five Awards | Full Winner List

While the Primetime Emmys will be held on September 12, Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The awards, which honour artistic and technical achievements were held over the weekend. Adele emerged as a big winner in the mega show.

Adele’s popular television show ‘Adele One Night Only’ won five awards. It not only grabbed the trophy for the outstanding directing award for a variety Special but also won outstanding lighting design, outstanding sound mixing, outstanding technical direction and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Released in 2021, Squid Game also emerged as one of the big winners at the Creative Arts Emmys. Lee Yoo-mi won the outstanding guest actress in a drama series award for the show. Besides this, Squid Game also won an award for the outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, outstanding special visual effects and outstanding stunt performance.

Check Creative Arts Emmys Full Winners List Here:

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave, “They Said That to Me at a Dinner"

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kopi Luwak, State of the Union

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria, “Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

How I Met Your Father, “Pilot"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria, “Ruminations: Big Lies and Bullies"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee You-mi, Squid Game, “Gganbu"

Outstanding Music Supervision

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton, “The Viscount Who Loved Me"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Squid Game, “Gganbu"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Squid Game, “VIPS"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Squid Game, “Stick It to the Team"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice, “Live Finale"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Lucy and Desi

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, “A World Of Wonder"

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Catwalk"

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22"

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Union Busting"

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here