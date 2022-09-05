Creative Arts Emmys: Squid Game Wins Big, Adele Takes Home Five Awards | Full Winner List

While the Primetime Emmys will be held on September 12, Creative Arts Emmys have been announced. The awards, which honour artistic and technical achievements were held over the weekend. Adele emerged as a big winner in the mega show.
Adele’s popular television show ‘Adele One Night Only’ won five awards. It not only grabbed the trophy for the outstanding directing award for a variety Special but also won outstanding lighting design, outstanding sound mixing, outstanding technical direction and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).
Released in 2021, Squid Game also emerged as one of the big winners at the Creative Arts Emmys. Lee Yoo-mi won the outstanding guest actress in a drama series award for the show. Besides this, Squid Game also won an award for the outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, outstanding special visual effects and outstanding stunt performance.
Check Creative Arts Emmys Full Winners List Here:
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave, “They Said That to Me at a Dinner"
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kopi Luwak, State of the Union
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria, “Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
How I Met Your Father, “Pilot"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo, Euphoria, “Ruminations: Big Lies and Bullies"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Lee You-mi, Squid Game, “Gganbu"
Outstanding Music Supervision
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy"
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The White Lotus
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton, “The Viscount Who Loved Me"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Squid Game, “Gganbu"
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy"
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Squid Game, “VIPS"
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stranger Things
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Squid Game, “Stick It to the Team"
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice, “Live Finale"
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Lucy and Desi
Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, “A World Of Wonder"
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Catwalk"
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Union Busting"
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Adele: One Night Only
