'Criticise But With Respect': John Kokken on Blue Sattai Maran's Valimai Review

Telugu and Tamil actor John Kokken has written an open letter to YouTuber and Indian film critic Blue Sattai Maran for his highly critical and allegedly biased review of Valimai.

In his letter, John said that Blue Sattai Maran is a renowned movie critic, while he is just an actor. John said that he played a minor role in the movie Sarpatta Parambarai and requested Blue Sattai Maran review it.

Released in 2021, Sarpatta Parambarai was a Tamil historical sports action film directed by Pa. Ranjith, who also co-produced the film under the banner Neelam Productions in association with Shanmugam Dhakshanaraj of K9 Studios.

John Kokken mentioned in the letter that criticism helps cinema grow, the reason critics are respected. The majority of people in the industry are hardworking and are committed to their work. The industry is full of great directors, actors, and superstars.

John further stated, in the letter, that it takes a lot of blood and sweat for someone to be called a superstar in the industry, and he requested him to be polite while criticising anyone.

He further stated that Blue Sattai Maran is well aware of the pain and suffering it takes to shoot and produce a movie during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Criticise the movie but do it with respect and avoid being personal against anyone in the industry. There are lakhs of words in the Tamil language, and criticise anyone with respectful words. I hope you will acknowledge this request of an actor, said John Kokken.

Blue Sattai Maran reviews movies on YouTube under his channel Tamil Talkies. He made his debut as a film critic on YouTube in 2012 and has also directed and acted in Anti Indian.

