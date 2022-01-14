Criticised For Her Funny Post, Actress Divyanka Tripathi Respond With Sarcasm

Popular TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is loved by the audience for her work. These days she is away from TV shows but remains very active on social media. She often shares her dance videos and pictures with her fans. Recently she shared two pictures with a funny caption after which she got trolled.

However, even Divyanka did not sit quietly. She gave a strong answer to the trolls. Sharing two pictures on Instagram, on January 13, Divyanka wrote, “Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night? #GoodMorning."

One of the users did not like this post of the actress and called it disrespectful. Commenting on the post he wrote that the use of the term Indian mosquitoes ‘sounds very derogatory to the country’. The user also added that they are big fans of the actress but do not appreciate the coined term.

However, the user deleted his comment later. However, Divyanaka took a screenshot of this comment before the user could have deleted it. She posted it on her Instagram story with a sarcastic answer. The actress wrote that she is in India and so is the mosquito. She is a famous Indian and the mosquitoes can be famous too. Divyanka asked that why this bias between humans and insects? She mentioned that the caption was meant to be funny.

Referring to the user, she added that if they want to be serious then on a serious note she asked the user to be mature and real instead of being uber-sensitive Indians. She said that in India there is an open sewage next to her house and there are mosquitoes. And this is true. She said that there are mosquitoes in Amazon forest so if she says this should the people living in Amazon feel bad? She advised the user not to get serious on such small things.

