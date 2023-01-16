Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film, Naatu Naatu Is Best Song

RRR has made India proud again! SS Rajamouli’s cinematic marvel is continuing to collect accolades, and the latest one is at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR has won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

Advertisement

RRR was the first surprise of the evening, taking home the award for best international film. Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer film also bagged the award for the best original song “Naatu Naatu," which also took home that prize at the Critics Choice Awards.

Director S. S. Rajamouli thanked “the women in my life" while accepting his award, beginning with his mother. “She thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks, and she encouraged my creativity," said Rajamouli, who also thanked his wife, costume designer Rama Rajamouli. “More than that, she’s the designer of my life."

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Critics Choice Awards, SS Rajamouli was seen posing with the honour at the ceremony. The clip showed Rajamouli posing for the shutterbugs with the trophy. “The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie," the caption read. In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khakee coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

Advertisement

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris and has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Read all the Latest Movies News here