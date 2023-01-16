Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Bags Two Wins, Here's Complete List of Winners

The 28th Critics Choice Awards were recently held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. From SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging two titles and winning big to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert bagging the best director award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, here’s the complete list of winners.

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Limited Series: “The Dropout" (Hulu)

Best Drama Series: “Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Best Comedy “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

Best Talk Show: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

Best Comedy Special : “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series : “Pachinko" (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series : “Harley Quinn" (HBO Max)

Best Movie Made for Television : “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya – “Euphoria" (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series : Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Best Hair and Makeup : “Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

Best Visual Effects : “Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

Best Editing :Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Production Design : Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Cinematography : Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy Series : “Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series : Jean Smart – “Hacks" (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series : Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear" (FX)

#SeeHer Award : Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award : Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature : “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel)

Best Costume Design : Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

Best Song : “Naatu Naatu" – “RRR" (Variance Films)

Best Score :Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Original Screenplay : Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Adapted Screenplay : Sarah Polley – “Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Supporting Actress : Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

Best Supporting Actor :Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Henry Winkler – “Barry" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television : Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird" (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television : Niecy Nash-

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus" (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Film : “RRR" (Variance Films)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television : Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor : Cate Blanchett – “Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Actress : The Whale" (A24)

