The Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar started their city tour promotions with a bang on valentine’s day. While we saw Shraddha receiving immense love in Pune, our very own Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor took over Delhi NCR with a massive live music show along with music composer Pritam. It was a high-octane event with a massive crowd who thoroughly enjoyed the musical event.

While makers are keeping the audience engaged with back-to-back song releases, the zeal amongst the fans is on the rise with the way makers are promoting the film. And as promised by the makers, Ranbir and Shraddha are still not promoting the film together and you will only get to watch their fresh chemistry in theaters. But regardless, they were still amping up the Valentine mood for everyone in whatever city they were. Yesterday being the day of love, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Valentine’s Day at Delhi NCR at Makkaar Night - a live music show by music director Pritam held for the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

It was a treat night for a crowd of 15,000, who enjoyed the live performance of all the superhit songs and danced from the start to end along with the star. Most of the songs that were performed were from Ranbir’s movies. The crowd went berserk when Ranbir made his entry on stage with his solo song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Later, when all his songs played back to back, he couldn’t resist coming on stage again to dance to other songs as well. Pritam and Ranbir enjoyed the energy of the crowd and had a lot of fun themselves.

Apart from the Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar team, singers from Ranbir Kapoor’s previous chartbuster songs were also present. The names included Nakash Aziz, Antra Mitra, Nikhita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, and Sreeramachandra Mynampati. The event was a huge hit amongst the Ranbir Kapoor and Pritam fans. The buzz in the audience was loud enough to understand that we are looking forward to a blockbuster hit this holi.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

