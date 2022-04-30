Cryptic Post of Tamil Actor Abinay Vaddi’s Wife Aparna Fuels Divorce Rumours

An Instagram post by former Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant Abinay Vaddi’s wife Aparna Varadharajan has again fueled the rumours about their divorce. It’s not for the first time such speculations are doing the rounds on the internet. In January this year, Aparna dropped Abinay’s name from her Instagram profile. She changed her username from AparnaAbinay to Aparna Varadarajan and many of Abinay’s fans started speculating about their separation.

In a recent Instagram post she has written, “To all who fight for gender equality. The day women also pay for alimony to men in divorce, is the day justice is served." She captioned the post with, “Family courts favour women at the expenses of men." She also used hashtags like Injustice to men, Gender Biased Laws, Men too, Family court and Divorce. After this post of Aparna fans have started speculating about her separation from Abinay.

One of her fans commented, “What’s the matter? By the way." A second user wrote, “Are you in divorce process." A few users even commented supporting her views. However, the reason behind such post is not known.

Abinay, grandson of late Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan, rose to fame after his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Though he was evicted after a few weeks, his relationship with co-contestant Pavani Reddy remained in news.

The speculations about the relationship between Abinay and Pavani started when in one episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 another contestant Raj Jeyamohan questioned Abhinay about his bonding with Pavani. Though Pavani and Abinay both refused about any such relationship this created curiosity among other contestants and in one of the uncut videos inmates Priyanka, Abhishek and others were seen discussing about Abinay and Pavani.

The divorce rumours again gained steam even after the end of the show, when Abinay’s wife Aparna dropped her name from her Instagram user profile a few months ago. However, a photo of Aparna at Abinay’s birthday party recently emerged on social media and that had ended the divorce rumours.

Aparna uploaded a beautiful picture with her husband on his birthday. And along the photo she wrote, “Memories and Moments. Happy Happy Birthday Abu. Wishing you everything that brings you happiness always."

Abinay also shared the same picture and he wrote, “Thank you for making every single day of my life beautiful. You are the kind of wife that every girl will like to be. My everything."

