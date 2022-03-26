CSK vs KKR: Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta Wish IPL Team, New Captain Shreyas Iyer For 1st IPL 2022 Match

The TATA IPL 2022 kicks off today, i.e., Saturday, March 26. The annual cricket tournament has begun with Chennai Super Kings clashing with Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening game of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium with KKR set to bowl against CSK. The match marks Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s first match as the captain of KKR. Ahead of the match, the team’s co-owners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta took to social media and wished the team luck.

Juhi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Captain Shreyas Iyer posing with Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, wishing them luck for their first match of the season. “All the best team," she said, tagging her daughter Jahnavi, husband Jay and KKR’s official Instagram handle. Jay too shared the same poster and wrote, “New Captain, New team….. Good luck Shreyas!"

Juhi and Jay co-own KKR with Shah Rukh Khan. The trio bought the team when IPL was announced and has been owners of KKR for over a decade now. While SRK has made his way, year after year, to show his support to the team, this year there are chances the actor might not appear in the stands. Shah Rukh is currently filming for his upcoming movie Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in Spain. The movie also stars John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Juhi and Shah Rukh’s children Jahnavi Mehta, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are taking the KKR legacy forward. Two years in a row, Jahnavi and Aryan were seen attending the auctions instead of Juhi and SRK. This year, Suhana too had joined the duo. Speaking about it, Juhi told The Indian Express, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best."

