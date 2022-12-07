Current Laga Re From Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Drops Tomorrow; Watch Promo

Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated films of the year. While everyone was waiting for it, the actor finally released the trailer for his upcoming film. Ranveer Singh posted a trailer on Instagram on Friday that piqued everyone’s interest.

And now the actor has posted another surprising thing on his Instagram.

Ranveer revealed that the song Current Laga Re will be out tomorrow and while sharing the video he wrote, “CURRENT LAGA RE!!! SONG DROPS TOMORROW." On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also posted the same video and her caption said, “Now…that’s one hell of a compliment! See y’all tomorrow!"

Along with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma will also play important roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in cameo roles. The film is loosely based on several films and plays, including Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, and Bhranti Bilas, all of which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors."

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, and it reveals what happens after they realise it. The trailer also shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, both of whom are reminiscent of 1980s actresses. Needless to say, the trailer is entertaining and cheerful, promising “four times the fun." However, Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the trailer will undoubtedly catch your attention. She can be seen tapping her feet with Ranveer near the end of the video.

