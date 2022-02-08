Cuteness Overload: Sushmita Sen's Baby Niece Ziana Watches Her Song Chunari Chunari

Some Bollywood songs are so iconic that they never get old and get etched in the hearts of countless people. Actress Sushmita Sen’s song Chunari Chunari too has that captivating quality that even her little niece could not resist grooving to it. In a reel shared by Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa on her Instagram page, her niece Ziana Sen can be seen adorably enjoying the catchy beats of her song. “Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song," wrote Charu in the caption of the video while also tagging Sushmita Sen with it.

Advertisement

In the video recorded by Charu Asopa, her little munchkin is seen lying on her baby chair while watching TV. As Charu pans the camera towards the television, it can be seen that Ziana was enjoying her aunt’s famous song Chunari Chunari. Little Ziana, who was born last year to Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sens’s brother Rajeev Sen, has already started to showcase her good taste in music. When Charu brings the camera back to Ziana, she smiles charmingly as the hook step of the song plays on the TV.

Watching her niece listening to a track from her movie, Sushmita was quick to respond to the video on Instagram and wrote in the comment section, “Aww, Bua ki jaan jo hai (Indeed she is aunt’s dear). Ok big missing happening." Sushmita even dropped some heart-eyed and kissing emoticons to express her love for Ziana.

The video soon went viral and amassed nearly eighteen thousand likes within 3 hours of being posted on Instagram. People in the comment section were left enchanted by the video and called the baby the cutest. Meanwhile, one user even said that Ziana has the charm of her aunt and might follow in her footsteps in the future.

Advertisement

The Chunari Chunari song is from the 1999 Bollywood movie Biwi No.1, where Sushmita Sen starred alongside Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, among others. The song where Sushmita Sen is seen dancing with her co-star Salman Khan was a major hit back in the 90s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.