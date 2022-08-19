Cuttputlli Teaser: Akshay Kumar Has to Play Mind Games to Hunt Down Serial Killer, Watch

The teaser of the psychological thriller Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar, was released today. The film will be releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. Akshay Kumar would be seen in the role of a police officer, who is out to hunt for a serial killer. He shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur mainsab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September." Check it out here:

Advertisement

In a statement, the Akshay Kumar said that he has been searching for a script like his 1992 blockbuster “Khiladi" to return to the thriller genre. “‘Khiladi’ was a special movie for me in more ways than one - a thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies. All these years I kept seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable. And ‘Cuttputlli’ came my way and totally thrilled’ me! “It has been a delight to work with Pooja entertainment and Ranjit yet again. I want this film to be watched by a large audience across the globe; hence I have chosen a streaming platform like Disney + Hotstar to showcase ‘Cuttputlli’," the actor said.

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is also a part of the film. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here