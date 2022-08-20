CV Kumar Reveals First Looks of Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu From Boomer Uncle

Director-producer CV Kumar has shared the looks of Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar from their next film Boomer Uncle. In the poster, Robo Shankar has got a hulk-like appearance with similar biceps. He looks hilarious in the costume. Yogi Babu, with a stick in his hand, is giving funny expressions. Fans are excited about this collaboration as Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu take their first step toward making the Sci-fi hilarious.

Boomer Uncle is made under the direction of debutant Swadees MS. Boomer Uncle features Oviyaa, MS Bhaskar, Vijay TV Bala, and Thangadurai. Sources say that the storyline revolves around a heist. The character of Yogi Babu will get trapped in a heist-like situation and the female protagonist will save him.

The female protagonist is none other than Oviyaa, who will be seen as a guardian angel. Boomer Uncle is produced by Anka Media, while the Robo Shankar-starrer has music by Dharam Prakash. Boomer Uncle will be released on November 18.

Yogi Babu was recently in the headlines because of Lokal Sarakku. Tamil actor Soorimuthuchamy shared the news of comedian Yogi Babu and actor Dinesh collaborating in Lokal Sarakku. In the poster, Dinesh and Yogi Babu were sitting on the bike.

On the work front, Yogi Babu has accepted the offers of various comedy films like Ayalaan, Kasethan Kadavulada, Varisu, Andhagan, and Love Today among others. He is three times award winner of Ananda Vikatan Cinema. He rose to prominence with his best films like Aandavan Kattalai , Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal. His first film in which he played the lead role was Mandela. Critics also praise him for his performance.

