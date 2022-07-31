CWG 2022: Brit Gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton Performs To BTS' Black Swan; ARMY Give Her Full Marks

Is Brit gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton a BTS fan? Her recent performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham seems to hint so. On Saturday, Fenton joined her team to participate in the finals in the women’s Artistic Gymnastics at Arena Birmingham. Fenton stepped out and presented her craft to the tunes of BTS’ Black Swan.

Fenton moved gracefully while the instrumental version of the song played in the background. The mesmerising performance has won BTS fans over. ARMYs from across the globe cheered her on, with a few even giving her full marks for her performance.

Advertisement

“Idk anything about this sport but it’s a 10 for me," a fan tweeted. “JUST WOW… HATS OFF! CHEF KISS! WITH THE BLACK SWAN energy… i hope she get gold medal… also the flips i mean WOW!!!" added another. “10/10/10 SO PROUD OF HER THAT WAS AMAZING!!!" a third comment read. “Bro when I tell you armys are literally the most talented people ever (this is what I mean)," a fourth person tweeted.

BBC reported that Georgia-Mae Fenton and her team members — Ondine Achampong, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm — represented England at the competition on Saturday and won a gold for the country. They beat Australia in an intense tense final.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS is busy with their individual work. J-Hope recently released his solo album while V aka Kim Taehyung is starring in the spinoff of In The Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

RM’s vlog from his recent trip was released over the weekend. Jungkook recently released his track with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, while Suga, Jin and Jimin are also expected to work on solo projects.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here