Cyrus Mistry Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Others Offer Condolences

In a shocking turn of events, former Chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra. Several celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mistry and offer their condolences. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of Mistry and expressed his grief.

He wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of #CyrusMistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti!"

Suniel Shetty called it ‘shocking news’ and tweeted, “Shocking News. Rest in Peace #CyrusMistry Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Boman Irani wrote, “ Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of #cyrusmistri . A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad."

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river when the car that he was in rammed into a divider. Two people, including Mistry, died on the spot while the remaining two sustained heavy injuries and have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat. As can be seen from the visuals of the accident, Cyrus Mistry - who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup - was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

