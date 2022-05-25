'Dad Teaching Me How To Pose': Raheema Rahaman Shares Pic With A.R. Rahman

Raheema Rahman, the younger daughter of AR Rahaman, recently uploaded a picture with her father, and it’s now trending all over social media. In the photo, Raheema is seen posing with her father. Raheema captioned the black and white picture, writing, “Dad teaching me how to pose during his free time."

Comments started pouring in straight away. One of her fans wrote, “Like father like daughter coolest". Another one wrote, “Super dad and daughter". Overall, the post received 13,283 likes on Instagram.

Raheema is very active on social media and loves to share photos with her fans. Raheema is very much attached to her family. A few days ago, she uploaded a family photo in which she is seen with her parents and brother. Along with the picture, she wrote, “At the premiere of “Why" the musical". The post received a lot of appreciation and 10,053 likes.

Raheema also has a close bond with her siblings. She uploaded a picture with them and said, “Wish I had long hair and oh, here’s a decent picture of me with my siblings." The photo was flooded with comments. It received 5,618 likes on Instagram.

Raheema is also a musician like her father. She performed along with her father during the U2 concert in Mumbai in 2019. She made her debut as a singer through the song Ahimsa, which had music by her father A.R. Rahaman. The song has more than 3 lakh views on Youtube.

