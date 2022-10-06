Dad-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor To Take a Break and Not Sign Any Film After Animal? Know Here

Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. While Alia Bhatt has not signed any new movie after Brahmastra, it has now been reported that father-to-be Ranbir is also planning to take a break.

As reported by E-Times, Ranbir Kapoor will take a ‘pause from professional commitments’ and will not sign any movie after Animal. The entertainment portal claims that the shooting of the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, will resume in mid-October and Ranbir is keen on finishing this schedule as soon as possible. He has already finished shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which marked his and Alia’s first movie together. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ranbir has decided to take this short break to spend time with his and Alia’s baby, who will very soon grace their lives.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year. Later, Alia left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi attended the ceremony. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. Several pictures of the baby shower ceremony are now going viral on social media. For the special day, Alia wore a beautiful bright yellow outfit.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is to be believed, Alia Bhatt’s baby shower ceremony had a vegan-themed menu. Even decor was unique with Ranbir and her childhood pictures all over.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here