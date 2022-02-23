'Dad's Voice Is Echoing In My Ears': Bappa Lahiri On Father Bappi Lahiri's Untimely Death

Bappi Lahiri’s untimely death on February 15 left the whole country heartbroken and in tears. While celebrities, politicians and musicians poured in condolences in the form of interviews and tweets, the legendary musician’s son Bappa Lahiri has now poured his heart out about how the family misses their patriarch.

Talking to ETimes, Bappa said that his father’s voice is still “echoing" in his ears. Still in shock and disbelief over his father's death, Bappa said he is just “not able to digest" it. Talking about Bappi Da’s legacy, he said that a young boy from Calcutta created a musical empire relying solely on his own talent as no producer or camps backed him. He said that Bappi Da’s contribution to the career of many successful actors is immense.

Talking about the kind of person that his father was, Bappa shared that Bappi Da was a religious and god-fearing man who fasted on certain days along with following all puja rituals. “My father was more than a musician or vocalist; he had a connection with everyone, from a porter to a rickshawallah to every single human,” he told ETimes.

Bappa, who resides in Los Angeles, said that although he was in India for most of 2021, he went back to LA on December 3 and was waiting for his father to join him there. But that never happened. Bappi Da got hospitalized in January and Bappa said that every time they spoke, Bappi Da assured him that he was getting better. However, on February 14, a day before his death, he kept insisting to go home and so they did. However, the next day, he stopped eating. Stating that his death was not from a breathing issue, Bappa said, “I believe his heart had just ceased beating. He was rushed to the hospital by my sister, brother-in-law, and mother. The doctor was summoned, and he advised that he be sent to the hospital. They arrived at the hospital, but he was unable to be revived. I was on the phone throughout”.

Bappi Da died at the age of 69.

