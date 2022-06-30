Dakota Johnson Refutes Feud Rumours with 'Fifty Shades' Co-star Jamie Dornan: ‘He’s Like Brother To Me’

American actress Dakota Johnson is gearing up for her latest outing, ‘Madame Web’. The actress is widely known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the ‘Fifty Shades’ triology that also features Jamie Dornan in a pivotal role. The 32-year-old actress was rumoured to have had a feud with her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and ‘Fifty Shader Darker’ co-star, Jamie Dornan. In her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about the relationship that she shares with Jamie and even recalled times of them filming the intimate scenes during the film’s shoot.

Advertisement

In her interview with the entertainment portal, Dakota Johnson refuted the rumours that claimed she and Jamie Dornan did not get along on the sets of the film. She said that Dornan meant like a ‘brother ‘to her, adding how they always had to protect and trust each other.

She revealed, “There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other."

RELATED NEWS Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota Johnson Closes Signature Tooth Gap, Tweeple Devastated

Further speaking about the times she worked with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades, Dakota mentioned how they did the weirdest of things for years. “We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.’ Sam didn’t come back to direct after the first movie, and, as a female, she had brought a softer perspective."

Advertisement

“James Foley came on to direct, and he’s an interesting man. It was different doing those bizarre things with a man behind the camera. Just different energy. There are things that I still cannot say because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to damage anybody’s reputation, but both Jamie and I were treated really well. Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies," Dakota told Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

Speaking about her films, Dakota Johnson was last seen in ‘Am I OK?’, directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film was written by Lauren Pomerantz and starred actors Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.