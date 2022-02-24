Dala Rang Choli Mein: Latest Bhojpuri Holi song of Samar Singh, Shilpi Raj out

Bhojpuri star Samar Singh and singer Shilpi Raj have a good fan following and their collaboration for a new song comes as a delightful news for the fans. A new Holi song titled Dala Rang Choli Mein has been released by Saregama. Singer Shilpi has given voice for the track while the music video features Samar and actress Shweta Mahara.

Shweta is setting the screen on fire with her dance moves in the music video. The video of this Bhojpuri song Dala Rang Choli Mein has been released on the YouTube channel of Saregama Hum Bhojpuri. Samar and Shweta can be seen sharing a wonderful chemistry on screen.

While Samar can be seen in Desi style in the video, Shweta too is looking sensuous in Ghagra Choli. The flirtatious chemistry between the two is entertaining the audience a lot. Shared a few hours ago the video of the song has already received more than seven lakh views and a number of likes. Fans are also commenting on this video to express their views.

They have filled the comment section with appreciation for this fun and energetic number. Sung by Samar Singh and Shilpi Raj the song features Shweta Mahara. Golu Yadav has written the lyrics for the song while ADR Anand has done the music. Goldi Jaiswal is the director and Bobby Jackson is the choreographer. Their video is going viral on social media.

