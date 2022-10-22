Dali Dhananjay to Rana Daggubati, Stars Who Attended the Puneeth Parva Programme

Gandhada Gudi, starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, is slated to hit the theatres on October 28, a day ahead of his death anniversary. To mark both occasions, Appu’s fans observed week-long events under the Puneeth Parva Programme. Ashwini Rajkumar, the wife of the late star, remembered her husband with his fans at Krishna Ground at 6 pm.

To mark the event, various film stars from the Kannada fraternity joined the night. Actors like Dali Dhananjay, Rakshit Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni and Sudha Murthy spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar and their first experience with him. Dali Dhananjay said, “My film ‘Head Bush’ has been released. My father came and wished me success. He was happy that Head Bush has been on the threshold of Puneeth Parva programme. This is not a sad day, it is a day to celebrate Appu."

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Telugu star Siddharth spoke about his association with power star Puneeth Rajkumar. Later Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni and other actors praised Appu and grieved his loss. Sudha Murthy said, “Once, when I met Puneet at the airport, he took my blessings. I still remember what he said, if you are elder than me and will always remain the same."

Sudha recalled that she admired the simplicity of the power star and called him Lohith. Renowned singer Kunal Ganjawala also appeared at the event and sang Appu’s songs. He said, “I considered Puneeth as my rajkumar and my son. I will sing all the songs which Appu loved."

In Shivamogga, the Veera Kesari Youth Association held a pandal in honour of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Prior to Gandhada Gudi, Puneeth starred in the September 9 film Luckyman. The cast of Luckyman, which was directed by Nagendra Prasad, includes Prabhudeva, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshni Prakash, Darling Krishna, and Nagabhushana. In the movie, Puneeth Rajkumar had a lengthy cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here