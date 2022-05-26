Dalip Tahil Says Mahesh Babu's Bollywood Comment Is Because of Work Ethics: 'They Are Far More Organised'

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who is known for playing the roles of antagonists in several movies, recently responded to Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’ comment. “In my humble opinion when Mahesh Babu(south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him. More strength to Mahesh Babu," the 69-year-old actor tweeted a few days back.

However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Dalip Tahil revealed what he meant by ‘work ethics’. He explained that Mahesh Babu is a pan-India megastar and that it will be challenging for him to work in a place where he cannot understand the functioning properly. “What I meant by work ethics, I still stand by it. When Mahesh Babu said ‘Hindi films can’t afford me’, maybe partly he meant the remuneration, but it had a lot to do with (something else as well)….You must understand, Mahesh Babu is a huge star across the country, not just the Telugu film industry. He is a pan-India, megastar. You must understand when he comes to a place where he is not absolutely in control, and in complete understanding of the functioning of the project, it is going to be very difficult for him," he said.

The actor also mentioned that filmmakers in the Telugu industry are more organised and that the decision-making power lies with the audience too. “I have just done a Telugu film with superstar Pawan Kalyan and the work ethic is totally different. To begin with, the producers are themselves invested in the films. They are present on the sets, it is not a corporate board meeting (that is) taking decisions. They are hands-on. They shoot films start-to-finish. They are far more organised from that point of view. The decision-making is with the people who are actually making the films. Yes, it is improving in Bombay as well. But by and large, the work ethics is still slipshod," he said.

Dalip further shared how even the scripts are not ready on time when it comes to Bollywood movies. “Scripts are not ready in time, the availability, changing schedules…they are all a part and parcel of films but it does not happen in the south," he added.

On the work front, Dalip was recently seen in Netflix’s Toolsidas Junior.

