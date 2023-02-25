Actress Dalljiet Kaur, who has found love again, is set to get married in March. The actress is the former wife of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son, Jaydon. The actress is now engaged to UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company. The two exchanged rings on January 3 in Nepal. In a recent interview, she opened up about the first impression her fiancée had on her son and how he called him “papa" in their first meeting.

In a chat with ETimes, Dalljiet talked about her son and said that Jaydon is quite mature for his age. “I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage," she added.

The actress also mentioned that her son has always yearned for a father, but she needed to be sure that she got him a good dad and herself a good husband because it’s a matter of their lives. “However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own," she added.

Dalljiet recalled her thoughts at that time and shared that she froze as she was concerned about what Nikhil would think about the situation as back then didn’t have any marriage plans. “Nik, without even batting an eyelid, started playing with him. That day when Jaydon met him, we just knew that we wanted to be together," she added.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress also revealed that she was proud of Nikhil’s elder daughter Aariyana, adding that she is very talented and said that she bonds with her “over girly topics". Dalljiet stated she is “the daughter she never had". Dalljiet is yet to meet Nikhil’s younger daughter, Aanika, who is eight.

Dalljiet met Shalin while working on the 2006 TV show set Kulvaddhu and tied the knot three years later in December 2009. The then couple welcomed Jaydon in 2014 and a year later, she accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

