Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Shalin Bhanot Has Not Contacted Her After Bigg Boss 16, Says 'He Will Be Happy...'

Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur will be starting a new chapter of her life as the actress is all set to tie the knot again with businessman Nikhil Patel. Bhanot, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16, talked about their divorce from Tina Dutta, bringing Dalljiet in news. Her name cropped up in the season a couple of times and now that the show has ended, Dalljiet breathed a sigh of relief.

During one of her recent interviews, she called the show havoc and thanked God that it is over. Talking to Siddharth Kanan, she said, “Bigg Boss had many ups and downs for him (Shalin) and for me as well. It was quite a havoc and I am very happy that Bigg Boss is over. Thank God it’s over." Shalin and Dalljiet are co-parents to their son Jaydon, however, the actress revealed that Shalin has not contacted her ever since the show ended.

“I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us," she continued.

Meanwhile, sharing details about her second wedding, Dalljiet told E-times, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised." Dalljiet also clarified that even though she and Jaydon will move to London, she will bring her son to India to meet his father, Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even an attempt to murder Dalljiet.

