Dalljiet Kaur to Marry Nikhil Patel on THIS Date, Her Industry Friends Have Started Rehearsals: Report

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. Reportedly, a pre-wedding ceremony will also take place on March 17. Her friends from the industry are believed to have started rehearsals for her big day, this week. In its report, Bombay Times quoted a source saying, “Yes, the wedding is on March 18. All her friends are very happy for Dalljiet and quite excited about the big day. She deserves a second chance at love and marriage. We are glad she has found Nikhil. The two are made for each other.”

Dalljiet Kaur made her relationship with Nikhil Patel Instagram official last month. The actress shared a picture of herself and Nikhil lying on a bed. Celebrating their new beginning, the couple, in a joint post, wrote: “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written.”

They also added their hashtag in the end - “DilNikTake 2.”

Dalljiet met Nikhil, who works with a finance company, last year at a friend’s party in Dubai. When the two started chatting, the conversations mostly revolved around their children – Dalljiet’s nine-year-old son, Jaydon, and Nikhil’s two daughters from his first marriage - Aariyana (13) and Aanika (8). However, with time the two developed feelings for each other and fell in love.

On giving love a second chance, the actress told Pinkvilla that she is in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies whenever he calls her. “I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love,” she added.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot. He was last seen on the recently concluded 16th season of Bigg Boss. They also have a son together - Jaydon Kaur.

Talking about Dalljiet Kaur, she has been part of several television soap operas like Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon??, Santaan, Kaala Teeka, and Sasural Genda Phool 2.

